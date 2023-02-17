Home

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: KL Rahul Takes One-Handed Blinder To Send Back Usman Khawaja In Delhi | WATCH VIDEO

Usman Khawaja attempts a reverse sweep in the second Test against India. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: KL Rahul took a one-handed blinder to dismiss Usman Khawaja in the first innings of the second Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Friday.

The incident happened on the 46th over of Australian innings. Ravindra Jadeja tossed the ball outside off-stump and Khawaja attempted a teverse sweep. Rahul, who was standing at point, dived full stretch to his right to grab a stunner.

Khawaja couldn’t believe it and was down on one knee for a brief period before taking the long walk back to the dressing room. Khawaja also became Jadeja’s 250th Test wicket. The Australian opener was out for 81 off 125 balls.

Earlier in the match, Rahul took another diving catch at the slips to dismiss Travis Head off Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, India are on the driver’s seat in the match at the moment with six Australian batters have already in the hut. So far, Ravichandran Ashwin has taken three wickets, Shami scalped two while Jadeja took one.

