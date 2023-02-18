Home

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami Warns Australia, Says ‘Hum Nahi Karenge Toh Spinners Kar Denge’

India have bundled out Australia for 263 in the first innings of the second Test match in Border Gavaskar Trophy. India have won in Nagpur.

Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket against Australia. (Image; Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami gave strong warning to the visiting Australian team stating ‘India mein all out hona hi hai, hum nahi karenge toh spinners kar denge’ at the end of first day’s play of the second Test in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in the Capital.

Shami pipped his colleague Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin on a slow Feroz Shah Kotla track to finish with four wickets helping India bundle out Australia for 263 in the first innings. In reply, the hosts ended Day 1 at 21/0 with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle.

