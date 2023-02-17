Home

Sports

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami’s Gesture To Fan Who Breached Security Wins Hearts | WATCH VIDEO

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami’s Gesture To Fan Who Breached Security Wins Hearts | WATCH VIDEO

India are playing the second Test match against Australia in New Delhi in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket. (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami won hearts when he asked police to be kind to a fan who breached security to meet the Indian players on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday.

Meanwhile, India reduced Australia to 199/6 at Tea. Ravichandran Ashwin (3/57) and Shami (2/41) added one wicket each while Ravindra Jadeja (1/44) claimed his first scalp of the match in the second session of the day.

You may like to read

For Australia, Usman Khawaja was the top-scorer for the visitors with a patient 81 before a stunning one-handed catch sent him back to the dressing room.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.