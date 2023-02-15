Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Steve Smith’s Looking at Delhi Pitch Turns Into Meme-Fest; PIC Goes VIRAL

Steve Smith’s Looking at Delhi Pitch Turns Into Meme-Fest; PIC Goes VIRAL

Ind vs Aus: Just after the Australian team reached the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, Smith had a close look at the pitch.

Updated: February 15, 2023 2:08 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Steve Smith, Steve Smith news, Steve Smith age, Steve Smith updates, Steve Smith runs, Steve Smith records, Ind vs Aus 2nd Test, India Predicted XI, India playing XI, India Best XI, Ind vs Aus 2nd Test squads, Ind vs Aus 2nd Test updates, Ind vs Aus 2nd Test live streaming, Ind vs Aus 2nd Test live score, India vs Australia, Cricket News, 
Steve Smith Pitch

Delhi: Even before the Australian squad landed in India, the talk was around the pitch and then the team combination. Such has been the interest around the strip. The Australian side got a Baroda-based spinner to help them prepare for Ravichandran Ashwin at Alur. But all that did not help as the hosts choked the visiting side with spin to wrap up the opening Test in Nagpur in under three days. With the tone set for the hosts, the focus shifts to the Delhi strip where the second Test would be played. Australia’s premier batter, who scored 37 and 25 – got in at the Jamtha, but could not get a big one.

Also Read:

So, just after the Australian team reached the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, Smith had a close look at the pitch. Once the picture surfaced online, fans started reacting with hilarious memes.

You may like to read

Here are the memes:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 15, 2023 2:05 PM IST

Updated Date: February 15, 2023 2:08 PM IST

More Stories