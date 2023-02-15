Home

Steve Smith’s Looking at Delhi Pitch Turns Into Meme-Fest; PIC Goes VIRAL

Ind vs Aus: Just after the Australian team reached the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, Smith had a close look at the pitch.

Delhi: Even before the Australian squad landed in India, the talk was around the pitch and then the team combination. Such has been the interest around the strip. The Australian side got a Baroda-based spinner to help them prepare for Ravichandran Ashwin at Alur. But all that did not help as the hosts choked the visiting side with spin to wrap up the opening Test in Nagpur in under three days. With the tone set for the hosts, the focus shifts to the Delhi strip where the second Test would be played. Australia’s premier batter, who scored 37 and 25 – got in at the Jamtha, but could not get a big one.

So, just after the Australian team reached the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, Smith had a close look at the pitch. Once the picture surfaced online, fans started reacting with hilarious memes.

Steven Smith closely seeing the Delhi pitch. pic.twitter.com/1BFpXYOWvN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 15, 2023

Here are the memes:

Messi doing pitch analysis in football 💀💀😭 pic.twitter.com/2AfI24QaPv — A (@18_kattar) February 15, 2023

Smith to Pitch curators & Aussie Media….. 😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/a7FXVmGGw2 — Bob Bishwash…™️ (@Vikrant171987) February 15, 2023

