Batting great VVS Laxman advised Team India to put behind Adelaide drubbing and move forward for a fresh beginning in the remaining three Test matches of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian cricket team suffered one of their most humiliating defeats in the Adelaide Test, where they registered their lowest-ever Test score – 36 in the second innings of the match. Also Read - Shane Warne Fires MASSIVE Warning to Team India Claims Australia Will Blow Them Away in Boxing Day Test

The batsmen are facing a lot of scrutiny for their debacle in Day-Night Test as the Aussie bowlers exposed their technical flaws. Also Read - India vs Australia 2nd Test: Gautam Gambhir's Message to Team India, Says 'Need to Remember we Dominated First Two Days in Adelaide'

However, Laxman claims that the poor show in Adelaide should not define the Indian batting unit, who has performed on several occasions in all parts of the world. Also Read - India vs Australia Tests | Ajinkya Rahane Calmness Doesn't Mean He is Not Aggressive: Sachin Tendulkar

“This freak occurrence should not define these players, who have played and performed enough times in all parts of the world. I am not saying dismiss what happened, but it’s imperative to put it in perspective. India had scrapped for six sessions to get their noses in front, only for a crazy 70-minute passage to undo the good work,” Laxman wrote in his column for Times of India.

Laxman further said it will be a true test of Team India’s character and mettle in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli and senior pacer Mohammed Shami. Kohli has been granted paternity leave, while Shami has sustained a fracture, which ruled him out of the remaining matches of the series.

“Only a quarter of the Test series is over. With three matches to go, there is all to play for. This is a true test of the team’s character and mettle, more so with the captain and Mohammed Shami unavailable from here on.”

The former Indian cricketer is optimistic about the visitors’ chances and wants the new heroes to emerge and rise to the occasion.

“There is a great chance for new heroes to emerge, for men to put their hand up and rise to the occasion. It’s time to put Adelaide behind and target a fresh beginning,” Laxman wrote.