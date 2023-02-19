Kohli Edges Tendulkar, Ponting to Become Fastest to Complete 25000 International Runs

Home

Virat Kohli Edges Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting to Become Fastest to Complete 25000 International Runs

New Delhi: Indian star batter Virat Kohli once again scripted history as former India skipper scored fasted 25000 International runs. Virat Kohli had broken Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the fastest 25000 International runs.

Kohli reached this milestone at his home ground New Delhi, which made this feat more iconic for him. Ever since returning to his form, he has been in tremendous touch. He became the fastest batter to reach this milestone in style after smashing a straight boundary on Nathan Lyon.

After the first Test match against Australia, Kohli needed 52 runs to complete his 25k international runs. Former India skipper Kohli smashed 44 runs in the first inning of the second Test match before his controversial LBW dismissal.

Now he needed 8 more runs which he completed in the second innings. India already took a one-match lead against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

India is on the strong position on the second test against Australia as the visitors lost nine wickets for only 52 runs and it was not the pitch but the messed up minds that led to their downfall for the second time in the series.

Starting the day at 61 for 1, Jadeja’s arm balls became a lethal weapon as Australia were bowled out for 113 inside the first session, leaving India with a paltry victory target of 115-run target to go 2-0 up in the series and also retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.