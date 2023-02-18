IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli’s Controversial Dismissal In Delhi Creates Debate

Top Recommended Stories

Virat Kohli was controversially given out by TV umpire Richard Illingworth on Day 2 of the second Test in Delhi.

Updated: February 18, 2023 3:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli IND vs AUS
Virat Kohli walks back after being given out. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s controversial dismissal by the third umpire on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday has spaked a debate among the formers of the game.

The incident happened on the 50th over when, Kohli glanced forward to defend a flighted delivery from Matthew Kuhnemann and hit the pad. The Australians appealed in unison and the on-field umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger to give him out.

A confident Kohli immediately went upstairs asking for a review and the UltraEdge showed there was a clear spike as the ball sandwiched between his bat and pad.

However, to everyone’s surprise, TV umpire Ricahrd Illingworth said it was pad first and stayed with the on-field umpire’s decision. The Hawkeye also showed the ball marginally hitting the wickets. Kohli was given out, LBW, for 44 from 84 balls that included four fours.

Even, India head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour also seemed unhappy with the desicion. However, the decision didn’t go well with the former players as they took to Twitter to share their views.

Meanwhile, after Kohli’s dismissal, India lost KS Bharat cheaply but the pair of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin are taking India closer to Australia’s total of 263.

Published Date: February 18, 2023 3:33 PM IST

Updated Date: February 18, 2023 3:36 PM IST

