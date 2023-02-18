Virat Kohli's Priceless Reaction Goes VIRAL After Getting His Favorite Chole Bhature Delivered | Watch Video

Top Recommended Stories

Kohli's reaction was priceless when he received Chole Bhature inside the dressing room during the ongoing test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Published: February 18, 2023 6:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Aviral Shukla

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s immense love for Chole Bhature is not a thing that is unheard of. The former Indian captain’s epic reaction after the arrival of his favourite chole bhature is getting viral on social media.

Virat Kohli has mentioned many times that he loves Ram ke Chole Bhature, and since he is in his hometown, it is apparent to enjoy the food he loves.

As Virat is so dedicated to his fitness and is a role model for many sportspersons around the globe, it is not every time he gets to eat junk food. Kohli’s reaction was priceless when he received Chole Bhature inside the dressing room during the ongoing test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Returning to the match, the 2nd day of the 2nd Test was not so good for India as the Batting order completely collapsed in front of Nathan Lyon, who dazzled the Indian batting. Still, a 114-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel revived India’s innings and kept their hopes alive in the game.

Virat scored 44 and looked dangerous, but then a controversial lbw decision by Nitin Menon made him leave the field. India were bundled out on 262 leaving the guests with a lead of just a single run.

Australia commenced their second innings and was 61-1 at the time of stumps.

Published Date: February 18, 2023 6:57 PM IST

