Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Chepauk 1.30 PM IST March 22 Wednesday
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE action from Rohit Sharma's Team India taking on Steve Smith's Australia in the series decider match in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). Check LIVE Streaming details.
Dream11 Team Prediction
Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Chepauk 1.30 PM IST March 22 Wednesday:
TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between India vs Australia will take place at 1:00 PM IST – on March 22.
Time: 1.30 PM IST.
Venue: Chepauk, Chennai
Dream11 prediction:
IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs
Ind vs Aus SQUADS
India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat
Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis
