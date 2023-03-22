Home

Sports

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Chepauk 1.30 PM IST March 22 Wednesday

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Chepauk 1.30 PM IST March 22 Wednesday

India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE action from Rohit Sharma's Team India taking on Steve Smith's Australia in the series decider match in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). Check LIVE Streaming details.

India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Australia 3rd ODI Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs AUS, India Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Chepauk 1.30 PM IST March 22 Wednesday:

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Dream11 Guru Tips and Ind vs Aus Dream11 Team Prediction, Ind vs Aus Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd ODI game, Ind vs Aus Probable XIs – 2nd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – 2nd ODI. Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag 1.30 PM IST March 19 Sunday.

You may like to read

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between India vs Australia will take place at 1:00 PM IST – on March 22.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Chepauk, Chennai

Dream11 prediction:

KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Marcus Stoinis, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Starc.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Ind vs Aus SQUADS India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.