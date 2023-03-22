Home

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI Online & On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI online and on TV in India.

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The ongoing series against Australia will be India’s last engagement at home over the next few months. The side will not get many other opportunities to play home ODIs except three more matches at home against Australia in September before the World Cup. The current ODI series against Australia is tied at 1-1, with the final ODI set to be played in Chennai on Wednesday. India won the first game in Mumbai by five wickets before suffering a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the second ODI in Vizag. Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns against Australia for the 3rd ODI at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams will look to win the series decider. In the first three months of 2023, India have played nine ODI matches besides six T20Is and four Tests. But the focus was always on the ODIs.

When will the 3rd ODI between India and Australia take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and Australia take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

What time will the 3rd ODI between India and Australia start?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between India and Australia?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia can be watched on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia match will be available on Hotstar app.

