IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Pulls Off Hilarious Dance Moves During India-Australia Match – WATCH Viral Video

Fans got to witness another Kohli moment, when he pulled off a hilarious dance move while talking to Australia batter, Marnus Labuschagne during a drinks break.

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Pulls Off Hilarious Dance Moves During India-Australia Match. (Image: Twitter)

Rajkot: There is not a single doubt that Virat Kohli is some character, be it on or off the field. He is always animated and never stops a chance to entertain the crowd, something we have seen time and again. During the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Monday, fans got to witness another Kohli moment, when he pulled off a hilarious dance move while talking to Australia batter, Marnus Labuschagne during a drinks break.

After 50 overs of play, Australia have put up a mammoth score of 352, thanks to half-centuries from David Warner (56), Steve Smith (74), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Mitchell Marsh (96) narrowly missed out on his hundred.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 10-81-3. India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Here is the clip of Virat Kohli that has gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli – what a character! He’s having fun with Marnus Labuschagne while Steven Smith is chilling in the hot afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CVK8jmTcr3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 27, 2023

Electing to bat first on a flat pitch and scorching heat requiring for the drinks to be carried on the field, Warner made a quick 34-ball 56, followed by Marsh top-scoring with 96 off 84 balls and Smith making 74 off 61 balls. Though India fought back at the end after being taken for plenty of runs, Labuschagne batted through others collapsing around him to make 72 off 58 balls. His efforts took Australia to a score which is also the highest 50-over total at this venue, though they would rue out on a chance to get a score above 400, which was a possibility at one point. Brief Scores: Australia 352/7 in 50 overs (Mitchell Marsh 96, Steven Smith 74; Jasprit Bumrah 3-81, Kuldeep Yadav 2-48) against India.

