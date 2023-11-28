Home

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Glenn Maxwell Slams 4th T20I Hundred Against India

The Royal Challengers Bangalore man grabbed the headlines with an emphatic century.

Glenn Maxwell in action during the 3rd T20I against India in Guwahati. (Image: Twitter X)

Guwahati: Australian all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell did an encore of his Afghanistan performance as the 2023 ICC World Cup Winner smashed a brilliant hundred against India in the third T20I of the 5-match series in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Maxwell completed his century in just 47 balls as he powered the Aussies to their first win of the series and keep themselves alive with 2 matches to go. The Australian hit 8 fours and as many sixes to deny India a third victory to clinch the series.

The Indian bowlers were expensive today and had no reply whatsoever to the blitzkrieg staged by the RCB man. The 35-year old was ably supported by Matthew Wade towards the fag end of the match and the skipper for the series notched up valuable 28 runs in 16 balls.

Maxwell with ball in the 20th over – 6, N4, 1, 1, Wd, 6, 6, 4. Maxwell with bat in the 20th over – 6, 4, 4, 4. pic.twitter.com/SHo48qUyNy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 28, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.