Hyderabad: With the 6-wicket victory over Australia in a last-over thriller on Sunday in the third T20I match played at Hyderabad, Team India achieved yet another milestone apart from clinching the series 2-1. With this win, India have broken the world record for most victories in T20I cricket in a calendar year. The victory in the third T20I against Australia on Sunday was India's 21st victory in T20Is in 2022. The previous world record was held by Pakistan, who won 20 T20I matches in 2021. India have won 10 T20Is on their home soil this year.

Suryakumar Yadav (69 runs off 36 balls including 5 fours and 5 sixes) and Virat Kohli (63 runs off 48 balls including 3 fours and 4 sixes) played important knocks before Hardik Pandya's late surge supported by Dinesh Karthik's finishing skill did the trick for Team India. In the first innings, Australia finished on 186 runs after 20 overs of play.

Squads

INDIA XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

AUSTRALIA XI: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.