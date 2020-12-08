Mitchell Swepson starred with the ball as he picked three wickets in the third and final T20I at SCG on Tuesday to help hosts Australia avoid an embarrassing whitewash. Swepson picked up the crucial wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, and Shreyas Iyer, conceding 23 runs in his four-over spell. Also Read - Man-of-The-Series Hardik Pandya Rules Out Extending Stay For Tests, Wants to Spend Time With Family Now

Not only did his good show with the ball helped Australia beat India by 12 runs in a closely-fought match, but his brilliant performance also saw him bag the Man of the Match award.

Expressing his delight in getting the award, he admitted that the ball that got Iyer was a skidder.

“Happy to get this award, and win the game for my side. I think that was a bit of a skidder, but I’m happy to say that I gave it a bit of a rip and got that wicket (the Iyer wicket),” he said at the presentation.

Adding further, he praised the Virat Kohli-led side, calling them the best in the world in the shortest format. He also admitted that he loved the challenge.

“You want to challenge yourself against the best and these guys have proven they are the best T20 side in the world at the moment,” he added.

At the presentation, Finch spoke of playing two leg-spinners in the side and how it reaped the rewards.

“It’s the first time we’ve had two leg-spinners in the side, and they were bold with the short boundaries here, so credit to both of them. Swepson bowled the 7th over against Shikhar and Virat, both destructive in their own ways, but Zamps bowled really well as well. We played some great white-ball cricket over the last 18 months and really proud of the bunch,” Finch said.

With the white-ball series done, both the sides will now look forward to the four-match Test series starting with the first Test in Adelaide on December 17.