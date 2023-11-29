Home

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: ”It All Went Pretty Quickly”, Glenn Maxwell After Leading Australia To Thrilling 5-Wicket Win

Glenn Maxwell in action against India in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. (Image: Twitter X)

Guwahati: Glenn Maxwell bailed Australia out of danger yet again as the star all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 48-ball 104 to help the Aussies chase down 223 runs at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

With this victory, the defending ODI Champions are right back in the hunt and keep themselves alive 2-1 in favour of the Indians in the 5-match T20I series.

The 35-year old said that the game was very much in grasp if they manage to take the chase in the final over. In the last 2 overs, the Aussies chased down 43 runs.

”It all went pretty quickly. It was hard work for them to bowl yorkers with so much dew. We didn’t really have a number in mind. Knew we would be in the game if we could take it down to the final over. Wade had to be out there to cash in with Axar having one over left towards the end. Wade was brilliant out there, the way he went helped me as well”, Maxwell said at the post-match presentation.

Skipper Matthew Wade also chipped in handsomely with a crucial 28 not out, helping Maxwell to raise a match-winning 91 off 40 balls for the sixth wicket.

Maxwell’s innings might have been a quick reminder to his epic double hundred against Afghanistan in the recent 50-over World Cup, where he single handedly carried his side home.

His hundred on this night might not have been that big in volume or on occasion but it gave Australia a foothold in the series. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s hundred also went in vain as he was also unbeaten with a century.

