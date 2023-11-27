Home

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I in India.

India vs Australia (credit: Twitter)

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian Cricket Team is set to take on Matthew Wade’s Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, on November 28. The Men in Blue side is currently leading the series 2-0 and would claim the series with one more win. However, it is a must-win game for the Aussies in order to stay alive in the series. The hosts have demonstrated dominant performance with both bat and bowl but their young bowling line-up still need to work as there have been moments, India almost lost the game because of it.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I in India

What time is India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday (November 28) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match going to be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match on TV ?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

Where can I get live stream of India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match?

Live streaming of the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

