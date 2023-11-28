Home

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams Maiden T20I Hundred Against Australia

The Chennai Super Kings opener grabbed the headlines with an emphatic century.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action during the 3rd T20I against Australia. (Image: Twitter X)

Guwahati: Ruturaj Gaikwad was unstoppable for the Men in Blue on Tuesday at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati as the Chennai Super Kings star hit a maiden T20I hundred against Australia in the 3rd T20I of the 5-match series.

The 26-year old brought up his century in just 51 balls and finished on an unbeaten score of 123(57). His innings included 13 boundaries followed by 7 sixes throughout the course of the innings as India batting first, put up a mammoth 223 runs on the board.

Gaikwad was there till the very beginning and showed intent in the first innings to propel the Men in Blue to a huge score. His opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal score just 6, Ishan Kishan was sent back to the pavilion for a duck and captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a decent 39 score before departing.

Tilak Varma on the other end played a steady innings as he notched up valuable 31 runs off 24 balls and let Gaikwad do the talking.

The Australians on the other hand had no reply to the onslaught of the Indian batters and Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson and Aaron Hardie picked up a wicket each.

You’re watching only Indian to have a T20’I century against the mighty aussies🦁💫💛 Yup, It’s our starboy #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/TWlPLqkPMa — Mufaddal Vohra (@Mufaddol_Vohra) November 28, 2023

If India wins today, they will clinch the 5-match T20I series with 2 games in hand.

