IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav On Cusp Of Breaking Virat Kohli’s T20I Record

India currently lead the 3-match T20I series 2-0 and a win today will see them seal the series.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in action during the T20 World Cup 2022. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: India captain for the 5-match T20I series against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav is on the cusp of breaking ex skipper, Virat Kohli’s T20I record, when the Men in Blue take on the Aussies during the 3rd T20I in Guwahati. The Mumbai Indians man is just 60 runs away from hitting the 2000-run mark in T20I cricket. The 35-year Kohli did it in 56 matches and now SKY will have the opportunity to go past the feat in his 53rd T20I.

The world record for the fastest 2000 T20I runs is jointly hold by Pakistan ODI captain, Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan. They achieved the feat in their 52nd match.

Australia on Tuesday confirmed changes to the T20 squad ahead of the third T20I match against India as Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, and Marcus Stonis set to head home.

World Cup 2023 winners Steve Smith and Adam Zampa are understood to have already flown home ahead of Tuesday’s third match at Barsapara Stadium, while Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott will all return tomorrow.

Wicket-keeper batter Josh Phillippe and Ben McDermott have already joined the squad and are available for the third T20. Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green will join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth match.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia: Matthew Wade (captain), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

