IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon Takes Eight-Fer As India Bowled Out For 163, Set Australia Target Of 76

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon Takes Eight-Fer As India Bowled Out For 163, Set Australia Target Of 76

India was bowled out for 163 in the second innings right on stumps after Lyon's incredible eight-wicket haul. The host set Australia 76 runs to earn a rare test win in India after losing the first two tests of the series.

Indore:

Indore: Nathan Lyon spun out 8-64 to leave Australia needing 76 runs to beat India after two days of the third test on Thursday.

India was bowled out for 163 in the second innings right on stumps after Lyon’s incredible eight-wicket haul. The host set Australia 76 runs to earn a rare test win in India after losing the first two tests of the series.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s fighting 59 gave India some hope, but it was mainly 61 overs of grim cricket for the hosts.

Resuming on 13 without loss after lunch, Shubman Gill was bowled by Lyon for 5. Captain Rohit Sharma was next, lbw to Lyon for 12.

Virat Kohli was also out lbw on while trying to cut Matthew Kuhnemann off the back foot. When Lyon trapped Ravindra Jadeja on 7, India was 78-4 and still trailing Australia by nine runs.

Pujara used his footwork to deny the spinners and resisted. He reached 50 off 108 deliveries, and overall faced 142 balls. Pujara and Shreyas Iyer gave India momentum. Iyer hit three fours and two sixes in 26 off 27 then he was out to a brilliant catch by Usman Khawaja at midwicket off Mitchell Starc.

Lyon bowled Srikar Bharat for 3 to reach his five-for, and got Ravichandran Ashwin out lbw on 16. Pujara’s dismissal to a stunning leg slip catch by Steve Smith off Lyon ended India’s hopes of posting a decent target. Umesh Yadav holed out in the deep for a two-ball duck, and Lyon bowled Mohammed Siraj without socring to complete the rout. India lost its last four wickets for 23 runs in the space of 12.3 overs.

