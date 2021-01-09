Live Updates

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Strange Strategy | Australia has a leg-side trap for Pujara, but are taking the ball away from him. This is strange as one would expect them to be bowling more towards the middle-leg line. And Pujara is more than happy to leave them.

  • 8:05 AM IST

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Being Pujara | Cheteshwar Pujara has played very straight against the seamers in this knock. He’s only scored 12 runs against them, but eight have come in ‘the V’.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    SECOND NEW BALL TAKEN: Starc will start with the new ball. He has an attacking field. Australia and Tim Paine is thinking wickets. Starc is getting the new ball to swing viciously. This is going to be exciting.

  • 7:44 AM IST

  • 7:43 AM IST

    Lyon starts proceedings after lunch. Will Australia take the new ball straightaway?

  • 7:40 AM IST

    The match is tantalisingly poised. If India clawed back on day two with their bowlers rising to the occasion, it is even-steven at lunch on day 3.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    Have you had your morning tea as play is about to resume. The post-lunch session could again be of two and a half hours. This is being done to make up for time lost on day one due to rain.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    At lunch, India trail by 158 runs. Still a long way to go, but the tourists would feel they are very much in it. The Rahen-led side lost two wickets in the opening session on day three. Pujara would be the key for India and Pant would have to play his natural game. The wicket of Rahane was big and the dismissal of Vihari was unfortunate.

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Pant Gives Flow to Innings: Pant has come in with a different mindset and that is making the difference. The momentum of the game has shifted and India is now scoring runs more freely. If India manages to not lose any more wickets, this would be their session. A couple of overs or three still to go.

LIVE Australia vs India 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score

Ind Vs Aus, Day 3: The bowlers rose up to the task once again getting India back in the match by bowling out Australia for 338 on Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show as he picked up four crucial wickets and effected a stunning runout. Also Read - Ind vs Aus: Tim Paine FUMES After Controversial DRS Call Against Cheteshwar Pujara During 3rd Test, Says "F***ing Consistency, Blocker?" at SCG

The hosts started the day well as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne ensured Australia did not lose a wicket in the first hour of play. While Labuschagne fell nine runs shy of what would have been a memorable ton, Smith was back to doing what he does best – that is slam hundreds. Smith (131 off 226 balls) brought up his 27th Test hundred after having failed at Adelaide and Melbourne. Also Read - 3rd Test: Pat Cummins Clean Bowls Ajinkya Rahane With a Peach at SCG During IND vs AUS | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a steady start, not allowing the formidable Aussie pace-battery to make inroads with the new ball. While Rohit perished for 26, Gill went on to hit a fifty – falling just after that. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane brought in all their experience to battle some nervy moments and ensure India do not lose any more wickets at stumps on Day 2. India trail by 242 runs. Also Read - India vs Australia: Australian Team Would Like to Play in Brisbane For Sure, Says Steve Smith Despite Hard Lockdown

Day three – which is known to be the moving day – would be intriguing as the series is locked at 1-1 and nothing much to choose between the two teams at this point in time.