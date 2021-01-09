Live Updates

  • 9:41 AM IST

  • 9:39 AM IST

  • 9:35 AM IST

    INJURY | That is bad! Jadeja cops a nasty blow and he seems to be in trouble as India now trail by less than 100. The medical staff has rushed in and the players are taking a much-needed break.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    SIR SENSATIONAL | Jadeja is throwing his bat around and picking up some important runs. The Australians are not changing their length – they are continuing to dig it short to Jadeja – who seems to be set now.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    Oh dear, another RUNOUT – the third of the Indian innings. One cannot afford so many runouts in a Test. Jadeja fights on as India is in trouble. The star all-rounder would like to knock down the trail as much as possible.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Saini departs and it was on the cards as he was uncomfortable playing the short-pitched stuff. Looking to play it with a straight bat, Saini lobbed it in the air and Wade took one of the easiest catches of his life.

  • 8:58 AM IST

    Mayhem: Ashwin runout, things are going from bad to worse for India. Two runouts in one innings, just what India did not want. Australia is now into the tail as debutant Saini comes in. Interesting to see Jadeja’s approach from here on in.

  • 8:49 AM IST

    It is the uneven bounce that is troubling the Indian batsmen. The pitch can only get worse from here, which means the Indian spinners would be in business in the second innings. At the moment, India will look to get as close to the Australian total as possible.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    DISASTER STRIKES: Just after Pant was dismissed by Hazlewood, Cummins has got the big fish. Cheteshwar Pujara’s resistance has come to an end as he gets an outside edge that is caught by Tim Paine. Australia on top at this stage.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    Pant Perishes | Pant could have let it go, but he chose not to as he felt for the ball only to get an outside edge. Warner at slip was ready to pocket it easily. Hazlewood with the first wicket after lunch. It is an important wicket as it will stem the flow of runs.

LIVE Australia vs India 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score

Ind Vs Aus, Day 3: The bowlers rose up to the task once again getting India back in the match by bowling out Australia for 338 on Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show as he picked up four crucial wickets and effected a stunning runout. Also Read - Ind vs Aus: Rishabh Pant Cops Nasty Blow on Right Elbow Against Pat Cummins During 3rd Test at SCG | WATCH

The hosts started the day well as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne ensured Australia did not lose a wicket in the first hour of play. While Labuschagne fell nine runs shy of what would have been a memorable ton, Smith was back to doing what he does best – that is slam hundreds. Smith (131 off 226 balls) brought up his 27th Test hundred after having failed at Adelaide and Melbourne. Also Read - Ind vs Aus: Tim Paine FUMES After Controversial DRS Call Against Cheteshwar Pujara During 3rd Test, Says "F***ing Consistency, Blocker?" at SCG

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a steady start, not allowing the formidable Aussie pace-battery to make inroads with the new ball. While Rohit perished for 26, Gill went on to hit a fifty – falling just after that. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane brought in all their experience to battle some nervy moments and ensure India do not lose any more wickets at stumps on Day 2. India trail by 242 runs. Also Read - 3rd Test: Pat Cummins Clean Bowls Ajinkya Rahane With a Peach at SCG During IND vs AUS | WATCH VIDEO

Day three – which is known to be the moving day – would be intriguing as the series is locked at 1-1 and nothing much to choose between the two teams at this point in time.