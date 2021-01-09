Live Updates

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Pant Gives Flow to Innings: Pant has come in with a different mindset and that is making the difference. The momentum of the game has shifted and India is now scoring runs more freely. If India manages to not lose any more wickets, this would be their session. A couple of overs or three still to go.

  • 6:32 AM IST

    Pant-Pujara Change Momentum: After the unfortunate runout of Vihari Rishabh Pant has come in and has looked positive. Seems like the positivity has rubbed off on Pujara as well, who has shifted gears. This is good, competitive cricket.

  • 6:15 AM IST
    Vihari RUNOUT: Australia would feel lucky as Vihari has gifted his wicket in form of a runout. Hazlewood was sharp as he picked up the ball and came up with a direct hit. There was never a run in that and Vihari paid the price for it. He started running as he hit the ball but was caught short of his crease.
  • 5:56 AM IST

    Vihari Gets a LIFE | Australia are building pressure on Hanuma Vihari and he nearly fell prey to the trap. Vihari with a big stride forward looks to defend, the ball spins in to kiss the inside edge and lob off the pad, over a leaping Wade. Lyon is getting really close to claiming his first wicket.

  • 5:42 AM IST

    Pujara BREAKS SHACKLES | After the departure of Rahane, the going has been slow. The run rate is below two and it seems like India is getting bogged down. Pujara looks to break the shackles two boundaries in three balls. Finally some momentum!

  • 5:28 AM IST

    Nathan Lyon is bowling quite a bit slower today, compared to Day 2. His average speed yesterday was 90.5kph, but that’s fallen to 88.5kph so far this morning.

  • 5:17 AM IST

    BIG BLOW! Cummins strikes within the first hour on Day three. He removes the Indian captain with a ball that came back in sharply and Rahane was caught up in a tangle as he was looking to run it to the vacant third man region. Off the inside edge, it went on to disturb the stump.

  • 5:09 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, Day 3: Rahane and Pujara are slowly but surely looking to shift gears after getting a good sight in the middle. The Australians would look to continue looking for a wicket. They now have a silly mid-off, a leg-slip, and a forward short-leg for Cummins.

  • 4:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, Day 3: Australia build pressure with close-in fielders. They are bowling to a plan to get Pujara out caught at leg-slip. The Indian No 3 has been guilty of such a kind of a dismissal in the past. As of now, Pujara is happy to duck.

  • 4:43 AM IST

LIVE Australia vs India 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score

Ind Vs Aus, Day 3: The bowlers rose up to the task once again getting India back in the match by bowling out Australia for 338 on Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show as he picked up four crucial wickets and effected a stunning runout.

The hosts started the day well as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne ensured Australia did not lose a wicket in the first hour of play. While Labuschagne fell nine runs shy of what would have been a memorable ton, Smith was back to doing what he does best – that is slam hundreds. Smith (131 off 226 balls) brought up his 27th Test hundred after having failed at Adelaide and Melbourne.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a steady start, not allowing the formidable Aussie pace-battery to make inroads with the new ball. While Rohit perished for 26, Gill went on to hit a fifty – falling just after that. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane brought in all their experience to battle some nervy moments and ensure India do not lose any more wickets at stumps on Day 2. India trail by 242 runs.

Day three – which is known to be the moving day – would be intriguing as the series is locked at 1-1 and nothing much to choose between the two teams at this point in time.