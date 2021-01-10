Live Updates

    Another session going Australia’s way, thanks to former skipper Steve Smith’s domination. Debutant Saini was impressive as he picked up the only two wickets that the hosts lost in the session. Australia lead by 276 runs and Smith has another century in sight. Green on 20 is looking good. India would now start looking at time with five sessions to go. Australia on the other hand would calculate how much time they need to pick 10 Indian wickets.

    Can India Draw The Test? YES, they can! With the pitch slowing down, it could actually help the likes of Pujara and Rahane to dig deep and save the Test. It will not be easy batting last. If India can draw the Test, it would be a Great Escape and would set up a mouthwatering fourth Test.

    SIRAJ TIRING? Siraj has bowled well, but his pace is too low to trouble the set Australian batsmen in the middle on a pitch that seems to be playing better on day 4. Australia already leads by 270 – which will not be an easy score to chase in the fourth innings.

    Another 15 minutes to go for lunch. Smith and Green, meanwhile, are progressing steadily, their partnership worth 26 runs in 11 overs

    AUS: 174/4; lead by 268
    AUS EYE 350 LEAD? With not much on offer for bowlers, Australia is setting the pace of the game. Smith is happy to be doing what he does best – that is score runs. The lead is 264 and they would now be looking at 350 as a target to declare.

    Ashwin Back | With the game slipping away, India’s premier spinner Ashwin back into the attack, Rahane is thinking wickets. Smith is making up for missing out on the first two Tests at Adelaide and Melbourne. He is making Sydney his own!

    Smith Reaches FIFTY | Another day, another fifty! After having missed out on the first couple of Tests, Smith is making up for it as he has already become the second-highest run-getter for Australia in the series. The shoulders of the Indian players are drooping and understandably so.

    SAINI AT IT AGAIN | The debutant gets another one. This time he forces and edge of Matthew Wade. Looks like it is too little too late as the hosts have already got a decent lead and are still in a dominant position. Green joins Smith!

    SAINI STRIKES | Saini it is, the debutant who has given India the much-needed breakthrough. But, it is Saha’s wicket. What a sensational catch down the leg-side! India has finally got the opening they wanted – maybe a tad-bit late…

    Century Stand | Marnus and Smith have brought up a 100-run stand and are looking good for more. This partnership has ensured India cannot win the Test. It is no secret that the two enjoy each other’s company. They could make things worse for the tourists if the partnership is not broken.

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Latest Updates

With the lead nearing 200, Australia – with eight wickets in hand – would like to bat India out of the Sydney Test on Sunday. India – who were in a commanding position on Day 2 – find themselves in a spot of bother with the game on the line.

India would need early wickets in the first hour of Day 4 or else they could be in for a long day.

Earlier, India's middle and lower-order failed to get going and the second session saw six wickets falling for 64 runs. In the first session, Australia managed to get the breakthroughs of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. Cummins cleaned up Rahane (22) in the 55th over of the innings while Vihari faced 38 balls for his four runs and was finally run out.

Resuming the second session of the third day at 180/4, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara saw off the first few overs with the second new ball, and the duo brought up their 50-run stand in the 87th over of the innings. However, in the very next over, Josh Hazlewood had Pant (36) caught at first slip reducing India to 195/5.