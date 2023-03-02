Harbhajan Opens Up On Indore Pitch, Says You Have To Look Out For The Opportunity To Score Runs

Home

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test: Harbhajan Singh Opens Up On Indore Pitch, Says You Have To Look Out For The Opportunity To Score Runs

For India, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall with a valiant 59 off 142 balls in the second innings, through his precise footwork and judicious shot selection on a difficult pitch.

Indore: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh opened up on India’s poor performance for the ongoing third Test match against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Holkar Stadium, Indore on Thursday.

Nathan Lyon took his second eight-wicket haul in Test cricket to bowl out India for 169 and put Australia on the verge of a victory at the close of a chaotic day two’s play.

Batter Shubman Gill who replaced KL Rahul for the third Test match was unable to fire runs from the bat. 2011 ODI World Cup winning team spinner Harbhajan Singh opined that Rohit lead India will look out for the opportunity to score runs against Australia.

“You have to look out for the opportunity to score runs. You need to see where you can get a four. Shubman wanted to go for a six, and when you consider the pitch condition here, his approach was right because you can’t defend on this pitch for long,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

“See, the game plan is simple here. You can’t survive on this pitch with defence. Pujara was using his feet throughout his innings. If you’re thinking that you can wait out for a spell and score runs later, it won’t work. Even if you’re playing on 70-80 on this pitch, you can get out with just one odd delivery,” he added.

But rest of the batters, barring Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin to some extent, couldn’t step up, as Lyon finished with 8/64 and giving a target of 76 for Australia to make the series scoreline 2-1 on day three.

