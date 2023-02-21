Home

Harbhajan Singh SLAMS Critics For Pelting Down on KL Rahul, Says He Hasn’t Done Any Crime

New Delhi: Former India international cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday has heavily slammed the critics for pelting down with trolls and abuses against under-performing India batter KL Rahul.

KL Rahul is going through one of the worst phases of his career as he his consistently failing to churn out runs at the top of the order and his sorry form with the bat has put his position in the team under the scanner.

Harbhajan couldn’t control his emotions and he lashed it out on Twitter for all the those trollers for are constantly ready to attack Rahul.

”Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime. He is still a top player. He will come back strong. We all go thru such patches in international cricket. He is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith”, he wrote on Twitter.

Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 21, 2023

Captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and teammate Dinesh Karthik have also offered their support to the 30-year old. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper has scored only 38 runs in three innings with a highest score of 20, which came in the 1st Test. We now have to wait and see whether he gets an opportunity in the Indore Test or not.

