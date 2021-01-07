Mohammed Siraj claims that the Sydney pitch is a very easy wicket for the batsman as there is nothing for the fast bowlers to do on it. On the Day 1 of Sydney Test, Australia posted 166/2 on the scoreboard at stumps. The premier batting duo Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are in the middle for Australia with the scores od 67* and 31* respectively. The hosts are in a comfortable position to put pressure on the Indian team. Also Read - Sydney Test: Mohammed Siraj Reveals Reason Behind His Tears During National Anthem on Day 1

Siraj said patience will be the key to succeed in Sydney as even the bouncers are not carrying as well compared to the first two Tests. Also Read - IND vs AUS | Don’t Think This Kind of Vulnerability Was Ever Seen in Australia's Batting Line-up: Gautam Gambhir

“It is very a flat wicket. Our plan was to build pressure and not try too much as it is a very easy wicket for the batsman. Even the bouncers are not carrying as well it was in the earlier games,” said Siraj, who made his debut in the previous game. Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Steve Smith Looking to Put Ravichandran Ashwin Under Pressure in Sydney

“But Test cricket it is all about patience and we must keep that in mind,”

Trusting the trueness of the pitch, the likes of Smith and Labuschagne were not afraid to even step out against the spinners. However, Siraj feels the ball started turning in the later stages of Day 1 which put the Australia batting duo a little bit on backfoot.

“It is because of the easy nature of the surface that their batsmen stepped out but when they saw the ball turning sharply late in the day, they went back to the crease,” Siraj observed.

“Let’s see what happens tomorrow. The plan is to bowl in one tight channel and build pressure.”

For Australia debutant opener Will Pucovski played a gritty knock of 62 to give them a strong platform after a four-hour rain disruption.

Siraj claims the fast bowlers tried to surprise Pucovski with an odd bouncer as he has the tendency to playing them and not leaving. The rookie Australia opener has suffered from a concussion on multiple occasions in his short career.

“Last match (the practice match) we were bowling short to him and in this game also we tried that as he was playing them and not leaving.

“So, the plan was to surprise him with an odd bouncer without shifting focus on line and length.”

Siraj was also seen talking a lot to fellow pacer Navdeep Saini, who is making his debut here and dismissed a well-set Pucovski.

“Saini and I have played a lot of matches together for India A, so we bond really well. I was just telling him to do what we did in domestic cricket and India A.”

The young pacer further talked about the dropped chances in the game by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

“It is part of the game and you do get upset as a bowler when it happens. But it is something we can’t do much about…It becomes important to move on and focus on the next over” Siraj added.