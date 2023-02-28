Home

Mohammed Siraj REVEALS Kohli’s Aggressive Passion, Says Virat Bhai Doesn’t Give Rest to Fast Bowlers

India's one of premium fast bowler Mohammed Siraj revealed that Kohli is the one batsman he enjoys bowling in the nets as he doesn't give any sort of rest to the fast bowlers.

New Delhi: There is no doubt that Virat Kohli will go down as one of the greatest batters to grace the gentleman’s game of cricket. We have seen him smashing the best of bowlers and scripting history year after year. But do we have any idea, how Virat reacts immediately after facing a delivery?

His teammate and India’s one of premium fast bowler Mohammed Siraj revealed that the RCB batter is the one batsman he enjoys bowling in the nets as he doesn’t give any sort of rest to the fast bowlers. He said that during the nets he won’t give him any room to settle down and get the upper hand over him.

“Pujji Bhai (Cheteshwar Pujara), he plays with a deep focus in Test cricket… Virat bhai does not give rest to the fast bowler. He gets ready immediately after hitting the shot, I don’t even get time to settle,” Siraj told in an interaction on SG Cricket YouTube channel.

Siraj further told that a normal batter after hitting a shot will look here and there but Kohli is someone, who will get ready immediately as he has the passion and aggression which separates him from the rest of the players.

“After hitting the shot, the batsman looks here and there, but Virat Bhai… he gets ready immediately. He has this passion… his aggression, which is amazing about a superstar like him,” he added.

Currently both Virat and Siraj are part of the India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad. The Men in Blue currently lead the series 2-0 and another win against the Aussies will send them straight to the World Test Championship Final for the second consecutive time. The 3rd Test will begin from 1st March onwards and it will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

