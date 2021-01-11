Shutting down all the outside noise and criticism around his average keeping in Down Under, Rishabh Pant played arguably his best Test knock under pressure to keep Team India in the hunt in the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Monday. Coming in to bat at No.5 after the fall of captain Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket, Pant played an outstanding counter-attacking knock of 97 off just 117 balls to provide a glimmer of hope to the visiting tea. During his knock, the 23-year-old Pant made a few records as he pipped some of the greats of the game including – former India skipper MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani. Also Read - India vs Australia 2021: Brisbane Test on After BCCI-CA Talks, Crowd Capacity Capped at 50 Percent

Pant has gone past Dhoni and Kirmani to become India's leading run-scorer as a wicketkeeper in Australia in Test Cricket as an Asian. He also became the youngest wicket-keeper (23 years and 95 days) to score 50+ runs in the fourth innings of a Test in Australia. He beat the record of former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy who was 24 years and 216 days when he achieved the feat.

The Roorkee-born batsman also gone past Sir Viv Richards to claim another record. Pant made a record of scoring the most consecutive 25+ scores as a visiting batsman Down Under. He went past West Indies batting legend Richards, England's Wally Hammond and India's Rusi Surti who had crossed the 25-run mark on eight occasions.

Here’s how the Twitterverse responded after the wicketkeeper’s blazing knock against a top-quality Australian bowling attack.

So much for the prediction of India scoring under 200, this pitch hasn’t deteriorated anywhere near what I was expecting. Like the way Rishabh Pant’s playing, it’s the perfect approach to take in these conditions. And now it’s game on #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021

Live by the sword, die by the sword. What a stunning innings from Rishabh Pant. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 11, 2021

It’s hard to be a cricket analyst Day 1: Why isn’t Saha playing?

Day 2: Why isn’t Saha playing?

Day 3: This is why Pant must play

Day 4: Saha will have to play in Brisbane

Day 5: Can Pant play in Brisbane?#AUSvsIND#RishabhPant — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) January 11, 2021

The century wasn’t to be. But it is easily Pant’s best test innings. You can’t fault him the shot because it was many of those that offered a glimmer of victory when none believed it was possible. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2021

Rishabh Pant: – Only Indian keeper to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test. – Only Indian keeper to be dismissed in nervous 90s in the fourth innings of a Test.#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 11, 2021



However, Pant fell short of three runs of what could have been his third Test century. He spliced a catch to Pat Cummins in gully off Nathan Lyon just three short of his three-figure mark. Pant’s dismissal brought to an end a 148-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara for the fourth wicket with India still needing 157 runs to win the third Test. The Delhi wicketkeeper’s blazing know drew plaudits from a lot of people on social media.

India now need 127 runs to win but, in all probability, will be looking to survive 36 overs in the final session of the match to salvage a draw.

He may not have got his 💯 but @RishabhPant17 can be very proud at the way he batted. Got India back into the game with his aggressive stroke play. Well done young man. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021

पंत भला तो सब भला.

Wasn’t a century but what a helluva knock under pressure…fought the odds and the injury. #RishabhPant #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 11, 2021

This team of soft spoken gentlemen transforms on the field into warriors who never cross the line but never take a backward step. Matching opposition punch for punch, putting body on the line. Whatever happens from here this team has won the respect of the cricket world. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FPF8lchjLB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 11, 2021



Pant – 97 – and Pujara – 77 – added 148 runs for the fourth wicket in an amazing counter-attacking partnership before their dismissals put India in a spot with an injured Hanuma Vihari in the company of Ravichandran Ashwin – 7 batting engaged in an arduous battle.

There was method to the madness in Pant’s exhilarating innings in which he hit 12 fours and three sixes off 118 balls. His ‘cat and mouse’ game with the world’s best off-spinner Nathan Lyon was one for the ages.

It was Lyon, who had the last laugh though when Pant’s desperation to get to the three-figure mark before the second new ball saw him try to hit the spinner against the turn.