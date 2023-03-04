Home

Citing the example of the Gabba Test between Australia-South Africa that ended in two days, Gavaskar asked how many demerit points did that pitch get from the ICC.

Indore: After the third Test between India and Australia at the Indore ended in less than three days, the apex cricketing body, the ICC gave demerit points and rated the pitch as ‘poor’. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is surely not impressed with the move. Citing the example of the Gabba Test between Australia-South Africa that ended in two days, Gavaskar asked how many demerit points did that pitch get from the ICC.

“One thing I would like to know, there was this Test match in November in Brisbane Gabba, where the match finished in 2 days. How many demerit points did that pitch get and who was the match referee there,” Gavaskar lashed out in an interaction with India Today.

ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted his report to the ICC expressing the concerns of the match officials and after consulting with captains of both teams. Following the assessment, the venue has received three demerit points.

Following the assessment, the venue has received three demerit points. The report has been forwarded to the BCCI, who now have 14 days if they wish to appeal against the sanction.

“The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start. The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match,” said Broad in an ICC media release.

Notably, one demerit point is awarded to venues whose pitches are rated by the match referees as below average, while three and five demerit points are given to venues whose pitches are marked as poor and unfit, respectively.

When a venue collects five demerit points (or crosses that threshold), it will be suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months. A venue is suspended from staging any international cricket for 24 months when it reaches the threshold of 10 demerit points.

