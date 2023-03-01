Home

Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Injured Shubman Gill For THIS Reason During Indore Match

Ind vs Aus: After the injury, he called for medical attention and that did not go down well with former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar SLAMS Gill

Indore: Young Shubman Gill got his opportunity in Indore after having to sit out at Nagpur and Delhi. He was hoping he gets a big one and justifies his selection, but that was not to be as he perished for 21 after getting a start. It was Matthew Kuhnemann who got the wicket. Kuhnemann got the edge of Gill’s bat and Steve Smith at first slip took an easy catch. But it was not his dismissal that made the noise, instead, it was Gill picking up a nasty chafe on his abdominal area while diving to complete a run.

After the injury, he called for medical attention and that did not go down well with former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. There was a break as Gill was getting treated. Gavaskar reckoned Gill could have done it at the end of the over.

“There is some repair work from Shubman Gill [After Rohit’s Sharma’s dismissal] as he dived. But this [Shubman getting medical attention] could have waited till the end of the over. There’s a fast bowler who is bowling, it’s hot out there and you have given him a breather,” Gavaskar told on air.

“Yes, you are hurt. Wait for two more deliveries, wait for the over to finish, and then get treated. Because you are at the non-striker’s end. Simple things can make a difference,” he added.

Meanwhile, Australia needed a good start in Indore and that is exactly what they got after Rohit opted to bat first. After 27 runs, India kept losing wickets and it was the spinners from Australia who did all the damage. Kohli got his eye in, but perished for 22. Kuhnemann and Lyon have three wickets apiece.

