Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ravindra Jadeja Again For No-Ball Incident, Says That Costed India The Match

India allowed Australia to claw back into the 4-match series and make it 1-2 after a dismal batting display against the spin attack in the third Test in Indore.

Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ravindra Jadeja Again For No-Ball Incident, Says That Costed India The Match. (Image: Twitter)

Indore: Ravindra Jadeja has been the clear hero for the Men in Blue in the first two Tests against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy but in the 3rd Test, he didn’t make much of a mark with the bat but picked up 4 wickets as the home side went onto lose the penultimate match by 9 wickets at Indore’s Holkar Stadium on Friday.

India legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that Jadeja is the main reason why India lost the Test. The 1983 World Cup winning cricketer pointed his no-ball incident during Australia’s 1st innings, which costed the wicket of batter Marnus Labuschagne. Labuschagne after the incident stitched a total of 96 runs for the second wicket with Usman Khawaja. Later on Jadeja did get the wicket of the Australian batter but it was a little too late.

Gavaskar was doing commentary at the time and he then also slammed the all-rounder on live tv for his casualness. This was Jadeja’s 8th no-ball in the ongoing series.

“If you look back on the Test match, you would say that is probably what cost India the match. (Marnus) Labuschagne was out for a duck, and they (later) stitched the partnership of 96 while India were dismissed for 109. I think that was probably the turning point. I think that no-ball cost India the match,” said Gavaskar after the match.

Australia was beaten by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test and lost the second inside three days by 6 wickets. However, India allowed Australia to claw back into the 4-match series and make it 1-2 after a dismal batting display against the spin attack in the third Test in Indore.

