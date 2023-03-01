Home

Being out for 109 in 33.2 overs is also India's lowest Test total at home since 107 and 105 against Australia in Pune 2017 and is their fifth shortest innings while being all-out in-home conditions.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour opened up on India’s batting failure on the Day 1 third Test match against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Wednesday. After opting to bat first India lost half of their side in the first hour of the game. At the end of the first session, their score read 84/7. Matthew Kuhnemann took his maiden five-fer in his second Test match as India were bundled out for just 109.

Off-spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy took three and one scalps respectively as Australia’s troika of spinners shared all the wickets that fell; with the final wicket coming out of a calamitous run-out.

At the end of the day 1 play, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour admitted that the pitch offered a lot more turn than the Indian team management expected but he was quick to defend the curators, saying that they did not have enough time to prepare the surface.

“We do prefer to play on turning tracks. That’s our strength. To be fair, this is just a one-off wicket. The pitches for the first two Tests were not bad at all. It was drier than we expected. To be fair to the curators, they hardly got time to prepare a pitch. They had Ranji season here, it was pretty late that they decided that the match was being shifted here. I don’t think they got enough time to prepare the pitch,” Rathour told reporters.

“It was a challenging wicket for sure. It did more than we expected. There was moisture on the surface which made the ball turn sharply. Definitely, we could have scored more runs but I don’t think anybody played poor cricket or rash shots. It’s just that we had an off day as a batting unit,” he said.

A fine half-century (60) from Usman Khawaja, after Matthew Kuhnemann took his maiden Test five-wicket haul, put Australia in ascendancy with a vital 47-run lead on day one of third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Brief Scores: Australia 156/4 in 54 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 21; Ravindra Jadeja 4/63) lead India 109 all out in 33.3 overs (Virat Kohli 22, Shubman Gill 21; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35) by 47 runs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.