IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Gives Slip Catching Drills Ahead Of Indore Clash | WATCH VIDEO

India will be playing Australia in the third Test in Indore. India lead the four-match series 2-0 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli reacts during India's training session in Indore. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of India’s third Test against Australia, Virat Kohli was seen giving slip catching drills to his teammates in Indore on Monday, the video of which was shared on BCCI’s social media handles.

India are preparing for the third Test against Australia that begins on March 1 at the Holkar Stadium. The hosts are leading the four-match series 2-0 after winning the opening two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, both under three days.

India won the first game by an innings and 132 runs before overpowering the visitors by six wickets in the second. If India manage to win the third Test too, Rohit Sharma’s men will qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played in June.

Australia and India occupy the first two spots in the WTC table at the moment. Meanwhile, Kohli was guilty of dropping slip catches in the ongoing series. In the second Test, the former India skipper dropped David Warner off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

