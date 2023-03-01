Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Hails Anushka Sharma as ‘an Inspiration’ Ahead of Indore Game

Virat Kohli Hails Anushka Sharma as ‘an Inspiration’ Ahead of Indore Game

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli spoke of the role of his wife in his life and how he draws inspiration from that.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Calls Anushka Sharma ‘An Inspiration’ Ahead Of Landmark Game

Indore: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter in the world. But by his own admission, his wife Anushka Sharma happens to be his inspiration. Time and again, Kohli has credited Anushka for his success. Ahead of the third Test versus Australia at the Holkar stadium in Indore, the former India captain once again

“I have gotten a lot of inspiration from home. We have had a child. It has been an unbelievably life-changing and transforming process, for parents yes but for a mother especially. For a mother, it’s life changing completely. And how she has been so strong through it and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come in her way. And I have seen everything. I have seen the transformation happen. That gave me so much strength and inspiration to say what I am experiencing is not even 5 per cent of what she has gone through,” Kohli said during an RCB podcast.

You may like to read

“It is selfless, it is unconditional. You also need to put things in the right perspective. You can’t make your issues which seem huge to you in the forefront and make them into something you know catastrophic going on, wherein you realise that this is life. I play a sport, this is my profession but when I see the transformation that happened with her, that for me is life. That for me is far bigger and far, I mean you can’t even put it in the same bracket. It’s not even comparable because it is literally your life being given to another life which has to grow up in front of you,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.