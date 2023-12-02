Home

Sports

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Australia Fan Lights Up Raipur With ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jay’ Chants | Watch VIDEO

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Australia Fan Lights Up Raipur With ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jay’ Chants | Watch VIDEO

With this win India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with a match to spare, claiming their fifth successive T20I series at home.

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Australia Fan Lights Up Raipur With 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay' Chants | Watch VIDEO

Raipur: After India won the fourth T20I against Australia at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur one of the Australian fans started chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ along with the Indian crowd on Friday.

Trending Now

India beat Australia by 20 runs to claim the five-match bilateral series 3-1 and win a record-breaking 136th T20I victory, the most by any team in international cricket.

You may like to read

The video of an Australia fan chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ has gone viral on social media after India’s victory and here is the clip:

Australian cricket fan chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jay” & “Vande Mataram” at Raipur. 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/BpWLloM40h — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 2, 2023

With this win India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with a match to spare, claiming their fifth successive T20I series at home. With this, India won their 136th T20I match and broke Pakistan’s record for winning the most number of 20-over international matches.

This is also the first series victory as a captain for Suryakumar Yadav.

Travis Head, hero of Australia’s triumph in the 50-over World Cup a few couple of weeks back, contributed 31 while skipper Matthew Wade blasted an unbeaten 36 off 23 balls. However, the Australians found the Indian spinners difficult customers on a pitch that did not offer much assistance to the spinners.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.