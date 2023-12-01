Home

Sports

IND vs AUS 4th T20I, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH Online And On TV

IND vs AUS 4th T20I, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH Online And On TV

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 4th T20I online and on TV in India.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH Online And On TV

IND vs AUS 4th T20I, FREE Live Streaming: After losing the third T20I team India will look to bounce back in the upcoming fourth T20I which will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on Friday. Suryakumar Yadav & Co. are currently leading in the series by 2-1 and they are just a victory away to rule the series against the visitors. On the other hand, if Australia wants to win the series they will have to win all the matches from here.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 4th T20I online and on TV in India

You may like to read

What time is India vs Australia, 4th T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be played on Friday (December 1) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match going to be played?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 4th T20I match on TV ?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

Where can I get live stream of India vs Australia, 4th T20I match?

Live streaming of the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.