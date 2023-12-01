Home

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Raipur Stadium To Run On Generators Due To Unpaid Electricity Bills

It is one of the rarest situations, we have ever came across in recent years and it would be interesting how the authorities cope up with it.

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. (Image: Twitter X)

Raipur: The 4th T20I between India and Australia which will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur is all set to rely on power-run generators as the stadium cannot afford regular electricity supply due to unpaid electricity bills since 2009. It is one of the rarest situations, we have ever came across in recent years and it would be interesting how the authorities cope up with it.

The stadium was cut off from power supply some 5 years back in 2018 and the pending bill currently stands at 3.16 crore INR. The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association has requested for a temporary connection but the connection and only give power to the spectator’s gallery and the boxes.

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh media coordinator Tarunesh Singh Parihar said:

“As far as the stadium lights are concerned, I don’t know how much bill is outstanding but a temporary connection has been taken in the name of CSCS.”

A report earlier stated that Ashok Khandelwal, the in-charge of Raipur Rural Circle, has requested for an increase in the power of the temporary connection from 200 KV to 1000 KV.

The maintenance of the stadium is the responsibility of the PWD, which is the Public Works Department and the expenditures was to be looked after the Sports Department. Now due to their internal dispute the bill hasn’t been unpaid despite of repeated warnings from the Electricity Department.

India as of now lead the series by 2-1 and a win today will seal the deal. Australia would be looking to take the series to the last match on December 3.

