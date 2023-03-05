Home

Sports

Bharat Army Unhappy With ‘Lock Out’ of Fans For Day 1 During Ahmedabad Game

Bharat Army Unhappy With ‘Lock Out’ of Fans For Day 1 During Ahmedabad Game

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Bharat Army fans are gutted by this decision as a lot of money had been spent on making the arrangements to watch the Test.

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test

Mumbai: In what can be called a disappointing piece of news for fans, the Gujarat Cricket Association has decided to ‘lock out’ major shares of tickets for Day 1 of the 4th Test at Ahmedabad between India-Australia. As per TOI, Bharat Army fans are gutted by this decision as a lot of money had been spent on making the arrangements to watch the Test. As per the same article, the decision has been taken because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese would grace the occasion.

“I am traveling from London with some friends specifically for this match and have paid fortunes on flights and hotels. It is shocking that fans have been left down like this with no consideration of the financial part,” Rakesh Patel, the founder of Bharat Army, told TOI.

You may like to read

“We travel the world supporting Team India and booked flight tickets and hotel stays when the fixture was released and have been waiting for the ticket sales to start. Yesterday, we were told we cannot buy tickets for Day 1 of the Test. Today, they have opened two small blocks, but it’s still not acceptable,” he added.

After Australia won the third Test at Indore, it is all to play for with one spot still remaining in the WTC final. With the win, Australia booked themselves a spot already. The game in Ahmedabad starts on March 9 and it will be interesting to see if India make any changes from the XI that played in Indore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.