Sunil Gavaskar has paid rich tributes to Cheteshwar Pujara for the manner in which he batted on the final day of the fourth Test against Australia at Gabba. Pujara was hailed for his brave innings during which he copped brutal blows to his body requiring the attention of team physio but he continued to bat and went on to score a fighting half-century.

As per Gavaskar, it was Pujara who kept the Indian innings together as a couple of wickets could have opened the floodgates with the tourists chasing a daunting 328 to win the match and the series. As it turned out, India did manage to overhaul the target in the dying minutes of the contest and became the first team since 1988 to beat Australia in a Test at the venue.

"See, whatever I say about him (Pujara) will be very, very less. He put his body on the line for Indian cricket, for the Indian cricket team. He took blows on gloves, body, helmet but he didn't deter," Gavaskar said on Sony Ten.

“His presence at the other end also gives confidence to young stroke players that there is someone holding the other end. That’s why his innings was so important because if India had lost two wickets in the second session, it would have made things difficult,” he added.

India’s three-wicket win has been hailed as their best ever in Test cricket with Gavaskar calling it a ‘magical moment’

“Absolutely, this is a magic, magical moment for Indian cricket. They were not prepared to just save the game. They were wanting to go out and finish the tour in a blaze of glory,” the batting legend said.

“Young India has done it. Young India has shown the way. Young India is showing that they are not afraid. What a win, what a magnificent win,” he added.

Shubman Gill made a sparkling 91 before Pujara’s 56 off 211. Rishabh Pant then took the chase forward with an attacking 89 off 138 and had some help from debutant Washington Sundar (22 off 29).

With the win, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win.