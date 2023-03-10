Home

India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja, Ravichandran Ashwin Reflect The True Essence Of Test Cricket

Two displays of sheer quality from Usman Khawaja and Ravichandran Ashwin, made sure that we were lucky enough to see how Test matches should be played.

India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja, Ravichandran Ashwin Reflect The True Essence Of Test Cricket. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Who’d have thought, after the three turbulent Test matches earlier in the series, that the end of Day 2 would be seeing just one inning completed. But Ahmedabad pitch made up in sheer beauty sleep what the other three tracks had dished out in nightmares. It was actually quite a delight to see the best qualities of Test cricket on display, even though it was India who would be battling to stay afloat in the match. Two displays of sheer quality from Usman Khawaja and Ravichandran Ashwin, made sure that we were lucky enough to see how Test matches should be played. Irrespective of what the result eventually may be.

Khawaja has been an island of tranquillity in what has so far been a tumultuous series, thanks mainly to some spectacular batting collapses through Nagpur, Delhi and Indore, with the visitors on the receiving end long enough for India to seal off the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

From Indore, however, the balance shifted and Khawaja began showing his poise and his almost monk-like calmness in face of odds. Come Ahmedabad, and the left-hander was in batting nirvana.

From the time Australia began batting, he was unerring. The batter, so far from the archetypal Aussie, played through the best part of two days without making even one mistake, right till the end.

Granted, the pitch provided him with confidence to play the way he did, but the transition in his approach to the spinners was remarkable.

Right from the beginning, Khawaja kept his front foot out of action, opting to keep his right leg far away from the line of the spinners’ delivery, playing the ball as late and as low as possible with the bat always ahead of his other pad.

Khawaja played behind the ball and beside it, negating whatever little the spinners could throw at him. More so, he gave himself enough time to go back and play the ball between square-leg and fine-leg as needed, collecting runs rather than demanding them. It was a masterclass in batting till he made one mistake in the attempted flick to the leg-side.

On the other hand, we also saw how a champion spinner bowls on the track like this. Ashwin’s performance was no less impressive than that of Khawaja. In some fashion, it was even more impressive.

For once, he had little or no support from the other end, while Khawaja found enough backing from Steve Smith and then of course from Cameron Green.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were largely ineffective on the placid track but Ashwin pegged on relentlessly, probing and searching with all his experience and skill. He got some breaks from the poorly-executed shots by Travis Head and also Green, but it was thanks to his unerring accuracy that these came up.

Finishing with 6/91 after almost 48 overs, giving away less than two runs per over, made a difference between the 480 and potentially a 600-plus total that India were facing at one stage.

It was quite a performance by both, champagne Test cricket stuff. One only hopes to see more such performances, which makes the longest version of the game the best, by a country mile.

