Live Updates

    COUNTER-ATTACK | After the three quick wickets for four runs, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon have started a little counter-attack. While Starc smashed Sundar for a six, Lyon has hot consecutive boundaries of Thakur.

    TWO QUICK WICKETS | After Washington Sundar clean bowled Green with a beauty, Shardul Thakur has picked up another wicket. India on a roll now. Three wickets in a span of three overs. India right back in it. 8 GONE

    OUTT | Thakur strikes. He gets rewarded with a full outside of delivery. Paine comes up with a booming drive only to find the outside edge that flies at chest height to Rohit who takes it nicely. Just what the doctor ordered for India. AUS: 311/6

    PANT DORPS | Pant’s poor form with the gloves continues as Paine reaches his second fifty of the series. Green could have been out having Pant taken the thickish outside edge of Washington Sundar’s first over of the day. AUS: 311/5 in 99 overs

    A little sniff of an opportunity here and there, but the runs are flowing for the Australians. A couple went past the third slip and then Siraj nearly pulled off a miraculous run out of Tim Paine. The wicket still eludes India and with every run, the pressure would mount on the tourists. Shardul Thakur comes in the first change and Paine picks it for a boundary. 300 up!

    ANOTHER INJURY? Rishabh Pant seems to have hurt his finger while taking the ball. The young wicketkeeper is now getting attention from the physio. The physio surely has been the busiest person on tour. The pitch seems to have quickened up and the hosts are looking positive. India looking for the initial breakthrough on the second day. AUS: 292/5 in 90 overs

    A couple of exquisite straight drives off the first over of the second day from Cameron Green to get going. Natarajan erred in length and Green did not need a second invitation, he seems to be enjoying driving on the Gabba strip.

LIVE Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates

India will eye early wickets on Day 2 after the opening day of the fourth and final Test at Gabba, Brisbane on Friday belonged to the hosts as young Marnus Labuschagne hit a brilliant century. After opting to bat, Australia got off to a woeful start as they lost David Warner (1) early in the piece. Marcus Harris (5) followed suit as they was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. Also Read - AUS vs IND | Can't Question India's Resilience & Willingness to Stay in Fight: Adam Gilchrist

IND Vs Aus 4th Test Live: Check Live Score and Ball by Ball Commentary

At 17 for two, Australia was looking down the barrel when Steve Smith joined Marnus Labuschagne and saw off the first hour after the early casualties. In the second hour of the opening session, Smith and Labuschagne dominated proceedings against an inexperienced Indian bowling unit. Just when Smith was looking on course for a big one, he fell against the run of play as debutant Washington Sundar got a memorable maiden wicket. Also Read - Brisbane Test | Inexperienced Indian Bowling Attack Was Committed to Task on Day 1: Sunil Gavaskar

Matthew Wade joined a set Labuschagne and stitched an important 113-run stand to get the innings back on track. Unfortunately, Wade (45) was dismissed by another debutant, T. Natarajan. All that was happening around Labuschagne did not affect him as he went on to hit 108 before Natarajan struck for the second time in the day. Also Read - Brisbane Test | Had to Bowl Good Balls Over And Over Again to Get Steve Smith Out: Washington Sundar

Skipper Tim Paine (38*) and allrounder Cameron Green (28*) saw off the hosts without losing any more wickets till stumps.

Ind Vs Aus 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score:

AUS: 274/5 in 87 overs; Labuschagne: 108, Natarajan: 63/2

Ind Vs Aus 4th Test Date 2 Live Updates