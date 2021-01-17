

















Rain interrupted play on the third day and play was abandoned at the Brisbane on Saturday with India still trailing by 307 runs with eight wickets in hand. On day three, there are forecasts of clear skies and an early start and extended sessions would mean that lost time would be made up. Pat Cummins removes Shardul Thakur for 67 as Australia end dangerous stand to wrap up India’s innings on day 3 of the fourth Test at The Gabba, Brisbane. Also Read - Shardul Thakur Wins Twitter With Maiden Fifty in 4th Test Between IND-AUS, Hilarious Memes Follow

The wicket of Rohit Sharma at the stroke of tea shifted the balance in favour of the hosts after India dominated proceedings after lunch. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 3: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Starting Time

Earlier on day 2, it was Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar who was among the wickets as an inexperienced Indian outfit managed to bundle out a formidable Aussie batting unit for 369. Shardul Thakur along with the two debutants – Sundar and T. Natarajan – were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece. Also Read - AUS vs IND 4th Test: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur Break 30-Year-Old Record of Kapil Dev-Manoj Prabhakar, Stitch India's Highest Seventh-Wicket Stand at Gabba

There is good news, as it is predicted that on Sunday, the rain will not interrupt the match at Gabba between India and Australia as both the teams strive for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The humidity would be around 60-65 per cent.

AUS: 369/10 in 115.2 overs; Labuschagne: 108, Natarajan: 78/3

