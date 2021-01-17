Live Updates

    Cummins strikes, Thakur departs!

    IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score: BOWLED! Pat Cummins removes Shardul Thakur for 67. Finally, finally, Australia get their breakthrough. They have been toiling hard so far and finally Cummins comes along and disturbs the timber behind. It’s not that they have not been trying to scalp the wicket, but it is just that these two were playing on another level so far. But, Cummins shows his class to break this stand. Pat fires in a length delivery around the off pole, jags back in after hitting the deck, Thakur swings his blade at this one looking to bang it away but he misses this one. The ball goes onto clip the top of the off-stump. The 123-run stand comes to an end but what a partnership this has been. Thakur walks back but he should be very proud of the way that he has played. India are still 60 runs behind. IND 309/7 in 102.3 overs vs AUS (369)

    SHARDUL-SUNDAR HIT MAIDEN FIFTIES | A fifty to savour for Sundar and Shardul. They came into bat with backs to the wall, but they did not allow pressure to get to them as they played their natural game to frustrate the hosts. Australia would now feel the pressure as they would be determined to get back the Border-Gavaskar trophy. IND: 290/6

    Shardul-Sundar Frustrate Hosts | The duo continue to battle on after tea as India trail by less than 100 now. Sundar and Shardul will look to continue the good work and take the Aussie win out of the equation. IND: 272/6

    SHARDUL ON FIRE | Back to back boundaries for Thakur off Mitchell Starc. This is his first innings in Test cricket and it looks like India has found a bowling all-rounder already. A straight drive and then an uppercut, Starc under pressure straight away. IND: 261/6 in 89 overs

    TEA | The two batsmen batting for the first-time ever have stitched a record partnership for the seventh wicket. India has scored 92 runs for the loss of two wickets in the session and scored at a brisk pace. The session belonged to India, but they are still in a spot of bother at tea on Day 3. IND: 253/6 i9n 87 overs | IND Trail by 116

Live Cricket Score Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3

Rain interrupted play on the third day and play was abandoned at the Brisbane on Saturday with India still trailing by 307 runs with eight wickets in hand. On day three, there are forecasts of clear skies and an early start and extended sessions would mean that lost time would be made up. Pat Cummins removes Shardul Thakur for 67 as Australia end dangerous stand to wrap up India’s innings on day 3 of the fourth Test at The Gabba, Brisbane. Also Read - Shardul Thakur Wins Twitter With Maiden Fifty in 4th Test Between IND-AUS, Hilarious Memes Follow

The wicket of Rohit Sharma at the stroke of tea shifted the balance in favour of the hosts after India dominated proceedings after lunch. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 3: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Starting Time

IND Vs Aus 4th Test Live: Check Live Score and Ball by Ball Commentary

Earlier on day 2, it was Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar who was among the wickets as an inexperienced Indian outfit managed to bundle out a formidable Aussie batting unit for 369. Shardul Thakur along with the two debutants – Sundar and T. Natarajan – were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece. Also Read - AUS vs IND 4th Test: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur Break 30-Year-Old Record of Kapil Dev-Manoj Prabhakar, Stitch India's Highest Seventh-Wicket Stand at Gabba

There is good news, as it is predicted that on Sunday, the rain will not interrupt the match at Gabba between India and Australia as both the teams strive for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The humidity would be around 60-65 per cent.

Ind Vs Aus 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score: Rahane, Pujara Eye Solid Start

AUS: 369/10 in 115.2 overs; Labuschagne: 108, Natarajan: 78/3

