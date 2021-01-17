Live Updates

    MAYANK HITS THE GOAT FOR A SIX | Mayank smokes Lyon for a massive six over long-on. What made it special was the fact that there was a long-on in place and despite that, Mayank backed himself to clear the rope and did it in style. That hit also brings up the 150 for India! IND: 154/4

  • 7:13 AM IST

    RAHANE FALLS TO THE TRAP | Massive blow, after Pujara a well-set Rahane also departs. He found himself lucky throwing his bat at a couple in the morning which flew past slip. But on this occasion, they had a third slip in place and the edge went directly to him. The field placement and Starc’s persistence at angling it across Rahane.

  • 7:06 AM IST

    Mayank-Rahane Rebuild | Looks like Mayank has played in the middle-order all his life. He looks comfortable and at home as he counters the Australian challenge. Mayank and Rahane have rebuild after India lost Pujara against the run of play. IND: 143/3 in 54 overs

  • 6:53 AM IST

    AUS LOSE REVIEW | Big appeal for caught behind, and a review too. Shortish, this one’s angling in towards Agarwal’s hip as he hops to ride the bounce and glance it fine. Paine and Cummins go up immediately, but Paul Wilson isn’t interested. Great decision – that came off the thigh, no bat at all

  • 6:20 AM IST

    India will first have to avoid the follow-on and then take it from there. Cameron Green into the attack for the first time on day three. Mayank and Rahane need to keep batting and not think of anything else.

  • 6:12 AM IST

    PUJARA OUT | BIG, big wicket! The resistance has come to an end and it is Josh Hazlewood who gets Australia the breakthrough they wanted. A wicket at the right time for the hosts as Pujara looked all set for a big one. Hazlewood found the edge as Pujara looked to poke a one tentatively. Mayank Agarwal joins skipper Rahane as India look to rebuild. IND: 108/3

  • 5:58 AM IST

    Rahane-Pujara Survive First Hour | They were tentative, there were a couple of edges, a few appeals – but after an hour both Pujara and Rahane are still in the middle for India. It has been a session that has belonged to India after the first hour where the Aussie pacers bowled sharp and fast. Pujara and Rahane have been positive looking to make the most of any opportunity on offer. This has been an absorbing period of play. An exciting day in store it seems. IND: 105/2

  • 5:35 AM IST

Rain interrupted play on the third day and play was abandoned at the Brisbane on Saturday with India still trailing by 307 runs with eight wickets in hand. On day three, there are forecasts of clear skies and an early start and extended sessions would mean that lost time would be made up.

The wicket of Rohit Sharma at the stroke of tea shifted the balance in favour of the hosts after India dominated proceedings after lunch.

Earlier on day 2, it was Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar who was among the wickets as an inexperienced Indian outfit managed to bundle out a formidable Aussie batting unit for 369. Shardul Thakur along with the two debutants – Sundar and T. Natarajan – were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece.

There is good news, as it is predicted that on Sunday, the rain will not interrupt the match at Gabba between India and Australia as both the teams strive for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The humidity would be around 60-65 per cent.

AUS: 369/10 in 115.2 overs; Labuschagne: 108, Natarajan: 78/3

