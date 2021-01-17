Live Updates

    STUMPS ON DAY 3 | Thanks to Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, India has managed to get back in the Test match on Sunday. Australia would still feel they are in with a chance as two days remain in the Brisbane Test. It was heartening to see the way the tail wagged – something that has not happened often enough for India. India would still believe they could make a match out of it, if they can get early wickets on Day 4. All three results are possible and the series is absolutely alive. AUS: 13/0 | AUS Lead by 49 runs

    Hattrick of Boundaries | Warner picks up three consecutive boundaries and looks positive against Siraj. if there is anything in his zone, he is not going to miss out. Two drives and a cut, the left-hander is showing his full range. He has been due for big runs in this series, will this be his moment?

    IND ALLOUT | India get bundled out for 336. Australia has a lead of 33. One has to credit India for the comeback they staged, especially the tailenders should get most of the applause for frustrating the hosts and reducing their chances of winning the Test. Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he took five wickets for 57 runs.

    TAIL WAGS | Siraj is having some fun out there. That is exactly how tailenders should play. Harsha Bhogle and the commentators are enjoying it and so are the fans. Natarajan is having a hard time keeping out the biuncers.

    T. Natarajan is coming into Test cricket as the only Indian to not score a run in 10 consecutive first-class innings.

    0, 0*, 0*, 0, 0, 0, 0*, 0*, 0*, 0 (Most recent first)

    He is three innings away from breaking Mark Robinson’s world record (12 innings in 1990).
    Considering the fashion in which India was shot out for 36 at Adelaide, one has to applaud the team for the way they have fought back. From players getting injured to the skipper and the premier batsman Virat Kohli not featuring in the last three Tests, one has to compliment the depleted Indian unit.

    OUT | Saini departs after a 14-ball struggle in the middle. The Aussie pacers were bowling fast and at his body. Good, he did not pick up an injury. Sundar, in the meanwhile, will look to get closer to a century. IND: 324/8 in 108 overs

Live Cricket Score Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3

Rain interrupted play on the third day and play was abandoned at the Brisbane on Saturday with India still trailing by 307 runs with eight wickets in hand. On day three, there are forecasts of clear skies and an early start and extended sessions would mean that lost time would be made up. Pat Cummins removes Shardul Thakur for 67 as Australia end dangerous stand to wrap up India’s innings on day 3 of the fourth Test at The Gabba, Brisbane. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 3: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Starting Time

The wicket of Rohit Sharma at the stroke of tea shifted the balance in favour of the hosts after India dominated proceedings after lunch. Also Read - Shardul Thakur Wins Twitter With Maiden Fifty in 4th Test Between IND-AUS, Hilarious Memes Follow

IND Vs Aus 4th Test Live: Check Live Score and Ball by Ball Commentary

Earlier on day 2, it was Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar who was among the wickets as an inexperienced Indian outfit managed to bundle out a formidable Aussie batting unit for 369. Shardul Thakur along with the two debutants – Sundar and T. Natarajan – were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece. Also Read - AUS vs IND 4th Test: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur Break 30-Year-Old Record of Kapil Dev-Manoj Prabhakar, Stitch India's Highest Seventh-Wicket Stand at Gabba

There is good news, as it is predicted that on Sunday, the rain will not interrupt the match at Gabba between India and Australia as both the teams strive for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The humidity would be around 60-65 per cent.

Ind Vs Aus 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score: Rahane, Pujara Eye Solid Start

AUS: 369/10 in 115.2 overs; Labuschagne: 108, Natarajan: 78/3

Ind Vs Aus 4th Test Date 3 Live Updates