Live Updates

  • 8:48 AM IST

    SIX | OMG. Shardul Thakur has hit a six off Cummins. It was short, he swiveled and it came off the middle of the bat and went for a six. Now Cummins has another man in the deep on the leg side. IND: 195/6

  • 8:44 AM IST

    PANT OUT | Oh dear, he is gone!!! That is a BIG wicket for the hosts as Pant has the ability to change the complexion of the game with aggressive batting. Pant was trying to guide one to the vacant third man region, only to find Cameron Green on its way – who took a blinder.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    PANT’S COUNTERPUNCH | Pant has been playing his natural game and that is putting some pressure on the hosts as India has already avoided the follow-on. With Pant on strike, Australians have a spread out field, while they are bowling sharp bouncers at the debutant. IND: 186/5

  • 8:31 AM IST

    FOLLOW-ON AVOIDED | Pant and Sundar help India avoid the follow-on after Mayank’s early departure to a poor shot just after lunch. It is still game on but India has ensured Australia would have to bat again. The forecast for days four and five is not all that good with scattered rain expected.

  • 8:23 AM IST

    FIRST FOUR | There was an authority in that shot and that is what made it special. Sundar – who is playing his first Test – has come in at a crucial juncture of the match. The tall left-hander drove Hazlewood straight down the ground with the full face of the bat for his first boundary in Test cricket. IND: 169/.5 in 63 overs

  • 8:19 AM IST

  • 8:15 AM IST

    MAYANK OUT | Poor shot! Just after the break, second ball and he neither came forward nor back and threw the kitchen sink at the ball, only to get an edge. Steve Smith took the catch on the second attempt. It seemed like it was premeditated. Debutant Washington Sundar joins Pant.

  • 8:11 AM IST

    POST LUNCH | Hazlewood starts proceedings, the new ball is 20 overs away and it would be interesting to see how Pant and Mayank operate. Also will Lyon bowl from the other end would be something to watch out for as his rivalry with Pant has been one of the best things about this series.

  • 7:37 AM IST

  • 7:24 AM IST

    MAYANK HITS THE GOAT FOR A SIX | Mayank smokes Lyon for a massive six over long-on. What made it special was the fact that there was a long-on in place and despite that, Mayank backed himself to clear the rope and did it in style. That hit also brings up the 150 for India! IND: 154/4

Live Cricket Score Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3

Rain interrupted play on the third day and play was abandoned at the Brisbane on Saturday with India still trailing by 307 runs with eight wickets in hand. On day three, there are forecasts of clear skies and an early start and extended sessions would mean that lost time would be made up. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 3: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Starting Time

The wicket of Rohit Sharma at the stroke of tea shifted the balance in favour of the hosts after India dominated proceedings after lunch. Also Read - Mayank Agarwal Hits Nathan Lyon For a 102-Metre Long Six at Gabba, Brisbane During Day 3 | WATCH VIDEO

IND Vs Aus 4th Test Live: Check Live Score and Ball by Ball Commentary

Earlier on day 2, it was Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar who was among the wickets as an inexperienced Indian outfit managed to bundle out a formidable Aussie batting unit for 369. Shardul Thakur along with the two debutants – Sundar and T. Natarajan – were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece. Also Read - Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Allan Border as Star Wars Character Darth Vader Steals The Show at Gabba, Brisbane | WATCH VIDEO

There is good news, as it is predicted that on Sunday, the rain will not interrupt the match at Gabba between India and Australia as both the teams strive for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The humidity would be around 60-65 per cent.

Ind Vs Aus 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score: Rahane, Pujara Eye Solid Start

AUS: 369/10 in 115.2 overs; Labuschagne: 108, Natarajan: 78/3

Ind Vs Aus 4th Test Date 3 Live Updates