Live Updates

  • 7:40 AM IST

  • 7:34 AM IST

    LUNCH | Despite India having got quick wickets, the session has belonged to the hosts because they have scored fast. The game is still well poised with so much time left in it. Rain is a threat, but as of now, it seems to be staying away. Australia would look to score about 300-350 and then ask the Indians to bat the last session. That will happen only if Australia is not bundled out. AUS Lead by 182 Runs

  • 7:19 AM IST

    The two in the middle are not shy of playing their shots because runs are of utmost importance for the hosts as they have all to play for. The inexperienced Indian bowling line-up has once again come up with the goods when put in a corner. AUS: 137/4 | AUS Lead by 170 Runs

  • 7:15 AM IST

  • 7:03 AM IST

    TWO MORE FALL | India on top after two more wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade. Siraj has been the pick of the Indian bowlers in the second essay with two already to his name. Smith and Cameron Green still look positive despite the loss of quick wickets. AUS: 130/4

  • 6:34 AM IST

    SMITH JOINS LABUSCHAGNE | Two quality batsmen in the middle for Australia. India would realise that a wicket or two could change the complexion of the game. Both Smith and Labuschagne are looking positive in the middle as they have to go for the result. AUS: 111/2

  • 6:25 AM IST

  • 6:24 AM IST

    WARNER OUT | Massive wicket! India on a roll, wickets in consecutive overs. Sundar keeps on impressing on his debut as he gets the big wicket of the Australian left-hander. Warner was leg before wicket as he shaped to cut. He took the DRS and it was 3 REDS on it. Smith joins Labuschagne as Australia look to rebuild. The momentum has suddenly shifted. AUS: 91/2

  • 6:14 AM IST

    Shardul Gets Breakthrough | After impressing with the bat, Shardul came good with the ball as he picked up the first wicket on Day 4. It came of a sharp bouncer which Harris feathered through to Pant. The lead has swelled, but India would eye a couple more to put the brakes on the scoring.

  • 6:04 AM IST

    POSITIVE START | Australia has seen off the first hour without losing a wicket. A flurry of boundaries to start the day. Seven in the first six overs of the day. Rain threat looms large but at the moment Australia has their noses in front. India looking for a breakthrough. AUS: 84/0

Live Cricket Score Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 4

The record-breaking partnership between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar pulled India back in the contest on day three of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba on Sunday. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 4: Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Start Time

At stumps, Australia was at 21/0 in their second innings. The hosts are leading by 54 runs. David Warner is unbeaten on 20 runs while Marcus Harris is not out on one run. Also Read - AUS vs IND: Shane Warne Picks India as 'The Best Team' in This Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 Live Score Ball by Ball Commentary

India was bundled out for 336, falling 33 runs short of the hosts’ first-innings total. Thakur top-scored for India as he made 67 runs while Sundar accumulated 62 runs. Also Read - David Warner's Late DRS Review Stirs Controversy During 4th Test Day 4 Between IND-AUS at Brisbane, Twitterverse Reacts | POSTS

Thakur and Sundar’s 123-run resilient partnership enabled visitors to reach the 300-run mark after losing six wickets under 190 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, both the batters completed their half-centuries. The duo also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba, Brisbane. Thakur and Sundar broke Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar’s 58-run partnership record for the seventh-wicket set in 1991.

The partnership was finally broke by pacer Pat Cummins as he sent Thakur (67) back to the hut in the final session of the game. His knock was studded with two sixes and nine fours off 115 balls.

Navdeep Saini, in a hurry of scoring runs quickly, was bagged by Josh Hazlewood after scoring five runs.

Sundar, who became the highest scorer at number seven as a debutant, held the one end strong until pacer Mitchell Starc got rid of him to reduce the visitors at 328/9. The debutant amassed 62 runs studded with six and seven fours. The visiting team was finally bowled out for 336.

Australia 369 and 21 for 0 lead India 336 (Thakur 67, Sundar 62, Hazlewood 5-57) by 54 runs

LIVE CRICKET SCORE IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4