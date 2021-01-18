Live Updates

    WARNER OUT | Massive wicket! India on a roll, wickets in consecutive overs. Sundar keeps on impressing on his debut as he gets the big wicket of the Australian left-hander. Warner was leg before wicket. Smith joins Labuschagne as Australia look to rebuild. AUS: 91/2

    Shardul Gets Breakthrough | After impressing with the bat, Shardul came good with the ball as he picked up the first wicket on Day 4. It came of a sharp bouncer which Harris feathered through to Pant. The lead has swelled, but India would eye a couple more to put the brakes on the scoring.

    POSITIVE START | Australia has seen off the first hour without losing a wicket. A flurry of boundaries to start the day. Seven in the first six overs of the day. Rain threat looms large but at the moment Australia has their noses in front. India looking for a breakthrough. AUS: 84/0

    DROPPED | Siraj created the opportunity but it was not taken. Warner edged it to Rohit Sharma at second slip who seemed to have been late in picking it up. Siraj is bowling his heart out and has been one of the talking points of the series.

    SIRAJ STARTS | Mohammad Siraj seems to have become the leader of the Indian pace battery in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammad Shami. He is hitting good lines and Warner is looking to press forward. India starts off with an attacking field in place. The conditions are overcast and rain is predicted.

    THE SHARDUL-SAINI SHOW | The debutant and the bowling all-rounder came to the party to help India to a position of safety with a record 123-run partnership. The duo played their shots and more importantly kept a price on their wicket and that was heartwarming to see.

    There are forecasts of scattered showers throughout the day and hence Australia would feel the pressure. Australia has all to play for as the Border-Gavaskar trophy is with India. A depleted Indian side would not mind escaping with a draw in Brisbane.

The record-breaking partnership between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar pulled India back in the contest on day three of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba on Sunday. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 4: Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Start Time

At stumps, Australia was at 21/0 in their second innings. The hosts are leading by 54 runs. David Warner is unbeaten on 20 runs while Marcus Harris is not out on one run. Also Read - Brisbane Test | Making Successful Comeback After '10-ball' Debut is a Dream Come True Moment: Shardul Thakur

India was bundled out for 336, falling 33 runs short of the hosts’ first-innings total. Thakur top-scored for India as he made 67 runs while Sundar accumulated 62 runs. Also Read - AUS v IND 4th Test | Don't Think Australia Bowlers Were Aggressive Enough Against Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur: Ricky Ponting

Thakur and Sundar’s 123-run resilient partnership enabled visitors to reach the 300-run mark after losing six wickets under 190 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, both the batters completed their half-centuries. The duo also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba, Brisbane. Thakur and Sundar broke Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar’s 58-run partnership record for the seventh-wicket set in 1991.

The partnership was finally broke by pacer Pat Cummins as he sent Thakur (67) back to the hut in the final session of the game. His knock was studded with two sixes and nine fours off 115 balls.

Navdeep Saini, in a hurry of scoring runs quickly, was bagged by Josh Hazlewood after scoring five runs.

Sundar, who became the highest scorer at number seven as a debutant, held the one end strong until pacer Mitchell Starc got rid of him to reduce the visitors at 328/9. The debutant amassed 62 runs studded with six and seven fours. The visiting team was finally bowled out for 336.

Australia 369 and 21 for 0 lead India 336 (Thakur 67, Sundar 62, Hazlewood 5-57) by 54 runs

