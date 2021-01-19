

















India reached 4/0 in their chase on 328 in the extended final session on Monday before rain started pouring in and umpires were forced to call for early Stumps. Only 1.5 overs could be bowled in India's second innings on Day Four as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 4 and 0 respectively.

The weather forecast for the final day isn't great and Australia will be praying that rain gods stay away so that they can win the Brisbane Test and win the Border-Gavaskar series, a trophy which they lost in India's last tour of 2018-19. On the other hand, a draw in the game would be sufficient for India to retain the coveted trophy.

The highest successful chase at Gabba came in 1951, when Australia finished 236/7, but the Tim Paine led-side have fresher memories of how India incredibly salvaged a draw last week in Sydney.

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 294 in their second innings, after resuming the day on 21/0.

Steve Smith was the top scorer for Australia in their second essay as he scored 55 runs off 74 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. David Warner, Marcus Harris and Cameron Green also made notable contributions of 48, 38 and 37. Pat Cummins and skipper Tim Paine also made scores of 28 and 27.

For India, right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, conceding 73 runs in 19.5 overs. Shardul Thakur also picked four wickets for 61 while debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar scalped one.

India had posted 336 in reply to Australia’s first inning score of 369, thus conceding a 33-run lead.