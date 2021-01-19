Live Updates

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Finishing Touches | Pant and Sundar are now putting the finishing touches. They have been absolutely brilliant. Not just with the belief but the execution as well. Luck has also been on India’s side to some extent. It has been heartwarming to see the way India has bounced back after the Adelaide horror show and a depleted side. IND Need 15 to Win Off 30 Balls

  • 12:49 PM IST

    PANT T20 Style | The T20 specialist is bringing out the best he has as he is now toying with Lyon in the last 30 minutes of the series. Pant is dealing with boundaries at the moment. Lyon under pressure, not for the first time in the series. IND Need 24 to win off 36 balls.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    SUNDAR SIX | Sundar has just hit a SIX and a four. India is very much on course in the 328 chase. Well, I have a surprise as I have been joined by a colleague. India is closing in on the win, the belief is right up there.

  • 12:40 PM IST

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Brisbane Test: Shadows are growing longer with every minute at Gabba but if you are a cricket fan, this is the time to stick to your television sets, if you are not at the front seat in Brisbane. India and Australia are locked in a battle of nerves as any result is a possibility. Wonder what the likes of Neville Cardus or Peterv Roebuck would have written about this as India’s new kids on the block are posing a serious challenge to the hosts Australia.

    While we bring this live commentary, Rishabh Pant is literally throwing his bat around at everything that is coming his way. Someone needs to remind him that he is playing a Test match and this is the series-deciding moment. But that is the beauty of this chase in Gabba. 50 Runs needed, 48 balls remaining. It is a privilege to be bringing this match’s commentary.
  • 12:37 PM IST

    DOWN TO THE WIRE | Into the last 50 minutes and it could not have been better poised. Fans with a heart problem is advised to turn off their TV sets and follow the live scores and updates on India.com. Pant is in and so is Sundar, India has not shut shop yet. IND Need 53 to Win

  • 12:24 PM IST

  • 12:20 PM IST

    MAYANK OUT | As we feel the door has shut for Australia, they get another wicket. Cummins has picked two quick wickets and is getting Australia to believe again. Debutant Sundar walks out to join Pant. IND Need 63 Off 78 Balls.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    HUGE APPEAL AND THE DRS | Huge appeal against Mayank Agarwal from Pat Cummins and Australia. The umpire does not raise his finger as Paine decides to take the DRS. The replay showed there was no connection of the ball with the bat.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    THRILL-A-MINUTE ACTION AT GABBA | With the world having come to a halt due to COVID, cricket has come to its rescue and how. This will go down in Test history as one of its greatest contests ever. India is going for it while the target has come under 70 now. IND Need 63 to Win

LIVE CRICKET SCORE Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5

India reached 4/0 in their chase on 328 in the extended final session on Monday before rain started pouring in and umpires were forced to call for early Stumps. Only 1.5 overs could be bowled in India’s second innings on Day Four as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 4 and 0 respectively. Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara Cops Brutal Blows on Day 5, Hits Fighting Half-Century And Wins Internet

Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5 Live Ball by Ball Commentary

The weather forecast for the final day isn’t great and Australia will be praying that rain gods stay away so that they can win the Brisbane Test and win the Border-Gavaskar series, a trophy which they lost in India’s last tour of 2018-19. On the other hand, a draw in the game would be sufficient for India to retain the coveted trophy. Also Read - IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record, Becomes Fastest Indian Wicketkeeper to 1,000 Test Runs

The highest successful chase at Gabba came in 1951, when Australia finished 236/7, but the Tim Paine led-side have fresher memories of how India incredibly salvaged a draw last week in Sydney. Also Read - Shubman Gill Misses Maiden Test Century at Gabba, Twitterverse Hails India Opener For Brilliant Knock Against Australia

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 294 in their second innings, after resuming the day on 21/0.
Steve Smith was the top scorer for Australia in their second essay as he scored 55 runs off 74 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. David Warner, Marcus Harris and Cameron Green also made notable contributions of 48, 38 and 37. Pat Cummins and skipper Tim Paine also made scores of 28 and 27.
For India, right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, conceding 73 runs in 19.5 overs. Shardul Thakur also picked four wickets for 61 while debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar scalped one.
India had posted 336 in reply to Australia’s first inning score of 369, thus conceding a 33-run lead.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5