    Pujara-Gill Solid | After the early dismissal of Rohit, Pujara and Gill have seen off the nasty period and look set in the middle. While a couple of close calls went the way of the tourists, one cannot take the credit away from the application the two Indian batsmen have shown in the first session of the final day. Gill has timed most from the middle of the bat and now he is inching close to another fifty. IND need 267 to win.

    Lyon vs Pujara | Lyon had banter with Pujara during the drinks break. It seemed like Lyon said something to the Indian No 3 and Pujara responded with a heartwarming smile. Pujara vs Lyon is one of the most exciting contests of the series. Till now, Pujara has been winning it, but again, it boils down to this – the final day of the tour.

    PUJARA SURVIVES DRS | No shot was played as Pujara came down the track to Lyon. Looks like a DRS taken in desperation by Australia. The ball missing the stumps, but yes, it was close. Pujara seems to have decided he has to bat all day. Off to a slow start, as expected, he gets off the mark after 22 balls. Pujara is more than happy to leave balls and come down the track to Lyon. All set for a cracking day of cricket. IND Need 289 to win

    Pujara-Gill Rebuild | Unlike the Sydney wicket, this strip has cracks in it and the Indian batsmen are facing a different challenge here. Pujara and Gill are doing well to survive against a formidable Australian pace-battery. Cameron Green and not Mitchell Starc has come in as the first bowling change in the ninth over of the day. IND Need 301 to win

    CUMMINS STRIKES | The No 1 bowler in the world has come up with the goods inside the first 30 minutes on the final day. Cummins gets rid of Rohit Sharma with a classical outswinger. Rohit edged it and Paine took a sharp diving catch. India in a spot of bother straightaway as Pujara joins Gill.

    WEATHER UPDATE | It rained all evening and all night yesterday and because of that the skies have cleared up today. A full day of cricket is expected at the Gabba. The pitch would be a difficult one for batsmen to negate while the bowlers would love bowling here.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5

India reached 4/0 in their chase on 328 in the extended final session on Monday before rain started pouring in and umpires were forced to call for early Stumps. Only 1.5 overs could be bowled in India’s second innings on Day Four as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 4 and 0 respectively. Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara Surviving DRS Scare Sparks Umpire's Call Controversy During 4th Test Day 5 at Brisbane | WATCH VIDEO

The weather forecast for the final day isn’t great and Australia will be praying that rain gods stay away so that they can win the Brisbane Test and win the Border-Gavaskar series, a trophy which they lost in India’s last tour of 2018-19. On the other hand, a draw in the game would be sufficient for India to retain the coveted trophy. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2021: Mohammed Siraj Remembers His Late Father Afer Picking up Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Brisbane, Says Can't Express My Feelings in Words | WATCH VIDEO

The highest successful chase at Gabba came in 1951, when Australia finished 236/7, but the Tim Paine led-side have fresher memories of how India incredibly salvaged a draw last week in Sydney. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 4: Rain to Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Start Time

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 294 in their second innings, after resuming the day on 21/0.
Steve Smith was the top scorer for Australia in their second essay as he scored 55 runs off 74 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. David Warner, Marcus Harris and Cameron Green also made notable contributions of 48, 38 and 37. Pat Cummins and skipper Tim Paine also made scores of 28 and 27.
For India, right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, conceding 73 runs in 19.5 overs. Shardul Thakur also picked four wickets for 61 while debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar scalped one.
India had posted 336 in reply to Australia’s first inning score of 369, thus conceding a 33-run lead.

