    PUJARA 50 | He was battered and bruised but he came up with the goods as Pujara brought up his slowest fifty ever in 194 balls. It could be his slowest, but also one of his most important fifties ever. Pujara has once again made the good old defense look classy. IND Need 111 to win

    TURN & SIX, IND ON TOP | First, he turned viciously off a crack and that must have created fear and doubts in the mind of any other batsman – but not Pant – who audaciously danced down the track and tonked Lyon over mid-wicket for a six. India is well on its way to a historic win. IND Need 122 to Win

    PAINE MISSES EASY STUMPING | It could not have got any worse for the Australian skipper, who has recently missed an easy chance to stump Rishabh Pant who was gone for all money. Paine missed it completely as Pant came down the track and went for the hoick. Game drifting away from the hosts.

    Lyon vs Pant And Cummins vs Pujara | These have been the battles to watch out for and with the two pairs locking horns with each other now, Test cricket cannot get better. The Indian batsmen in the middle may have got a couple of reprieves but they deserved it completely. India’s tour of Australia deserved the fifth Test. IND Need 135 to Win

    POISED FOR A THRILLING FINISH | The Test is poised for a thrilling finish as Australia now get close-in fielders for Pujara. Pant is looking to play his natural game as India is inching close to sealing an incredible Test series win.

    Tea | Not Mayank, but Pant has came in to bat with India chasing 328 to win. Pant brought up his 1000 Test runs and is expected to keep the momentum going, while Pujara at the other end anchors. The last session is poised to be a cracker as India looks to do the impossible with a depleted unit. One feels at times Paine got it wrong with his tactics like not having close-in fielders against Pujara while Lyon was operating to going overboard with the bodyline strategy. 100 runs in the session for India and two wickets for Australia. IND Need 145 to win

    RAHANE OUT | Just when it seemed India was in total control of the chase, skipper Rahane perishes as he gets a feather to Paine. He was trying to uppercut Cummins. His 22-ball stay comes to an end. There is a promotion in the batting order as Rishabh Pant comes in ahead of Mayank Agarwal. IND Need 155 to win

India reached 4/0 in their chase on 328 in the extended final session on Monday before rain started pouring in and umpires were forced to call for early Stumps. Only 1.5 overs could be bowled in India's second innings on Day Four as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 4 and 0 respectively.

The weather forecast for the final day isn't great and Australia will be praying that rain gods stay away so that they can win the Brisbane Test and win the Border-Gavaskar series, a trophy which they lost in India's last tour of 2018-19. On the other hand, a draw in the game would be sufficient for India to retain the coveted trophy.

The highest successful chase at Gabba came in 1951, when Australia finished 236/7, but the Tim Paine led-side have fresher memories of how India incredibly salvaged a draw last week in Sydney.

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 294 in their second innings, after resuming the day on 21/0.
Steve Smith was the top scorer for Australia in their second essay as he scored 55 runs off 74 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. David Warner, Marcus Harris and Cameron Green also made notable contributions of 48, 38 and 37. Pat Cummins and skipper Tim Paine also made scores of 28 and 27.
For India, right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, conceding 73 runs in 19.5 overs. Shardul Thakur also picked four wickets for 61 while debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar scalped one.
India had posted 336 in reply to Australia’s first inning score of 369, thus conceding a 33-run lead.

